Woman hit, killed on Langford Parkway

ATLANTA - A woman was killed when she was hit by a car on Langford Parkway Friday morning.
It happened near Delowe Drive just before 3 a.m. Friday. All eastbound lanes were shut down for hours as officers investigated the crash. They reopened around 5:30 a.m.
Triple Team Traffic is guiding you around backups across metro Atlanta all morning on Channel 2 Action News.
Atlanta police say the driver who hit her returned to the scene after the crash.
They are still working to determine whether the driver will be charged.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Nearby homes evacuated as crews fight large fire at Atlanta business
- Video of 7th grader being bullied goes viral after mother posts on social media
- 18-year-old killed by stray bullet while asleep in her bed
Crash Investigation has Wrapped Up on SR-166/eb a Delowe Dr. All lanes are now back open and traffic is moving again thru Southwest Atlanta https://t.co/RuPa64SzPC #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/LkHig5JP15— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) October 4, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}