  • Woman hit, killed on Langford Parkway

    ATLANTA - A woman was killed when she was hit by a car on Langford Parkway Friday morning.

    It happened near Delowe Drive just before 3 a.m. Friday. All eastbound lanes were shut down for hours as officers investigated the crash. They reopened around 5:30 a.m.

    Atlanta police say the driver who hit her returned to the scene after the crash.

    They are still working to determine whether the driver will be charged.

