Home invasion suspect claimed Buckhead house was his while elderly woman hid inside

ATLANTA — An elderly woman locked herself in the bathroom with a gun for hours after a man forced his way into her Buckhead home.

Officers were called to a home on Alexander Drive NE on Monday night where they found the elderly homeowner standing outside.

He told police that a man came into his home, threatened to kill him and claimed the home his.

The homeowner was able to get outside, but his wife hid in the bathroom with a gun until police could get the man out.

While Kleinpeter was out there, our cameras captured video of a man in a Superman shirt being brought out of the home in handcuffs while shouting at our camera.

Officers were able to get the woman out of the home safely.

The suspect has been identified as Ramon Darden, 36. He was arrested and charged with burglary and criminal trespass.

