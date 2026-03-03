Home invasion leads to man spending hours in Buckhead couple’s home

ATLANTA — A man is accused of spending hours inside a Buckhead home after forcing his way inside.
Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter was on Alexander Drive in Atlanta as police investigated.
Just before 9 p.m., she watched as police swarmed the home. A short time later, a man was brought out in handcuffs and placed into the back of a police car while shouting at our cameras.
Police have not identified that man or confirmed if he is facing charges.
Investigators told Kleinpeter that a man experiencing a mental health crisis wandered off and ended up inside an elderly couple’s home.
Neighbors say the husband made it outside safely, but the woman remained trapped inside for hours while on the phone with police as officers worked to bring the situation to a peaceful end.
Police have not released many details about the situation or what charges the suspect will face.
