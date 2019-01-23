0 Here's how you can help people affected by the government shutdown in Atlanta

ATLANTA - The government shutdown is still going, impacting thousands of employees and their families.

Atlanta Public Schools is stepping up to help those affected.

Not only is the shutdown impacting workers, it could soon impact school districts across the country with food services.

The district has a plan in place and the plan also includes you at home.

One of the suggestions of how you can help: Drop off food or snacks at the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

An estimated 800,000 federal employees are working without pay as the shutdown enters its fifth week.

The Atlanta Public school district says roughly between 300 to 500 of its employees have a spouse or household member apart of that number.

The district wants to help.

One of the ways is through a GoFundMe that would help support the families impacted.

The district is also hiring furloughed spouses to work as substitute teachers for the district.

“When they are having life situations at home, that spills over into work where they maybe can’t concentrate as well, or they are distracted, and we really want to help them be their best in front of our kids,” Skye Duckett, chief human resources officer, said.

