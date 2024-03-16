Atlanta

Here’s how to register for the 2024 Peachtree Road Race

By WSBTV.com News Staff

2023 Peachtree Road Race Here are some more photos from the 2023 Peachtree Road Race. (KEN ORTLOFF)

ATLANTA — On Your Mark! Get set! Go!

Registration for the 2024 Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race is now open to the public!

The world’s largest 10k, which occurs every year on July 4, is celebrating its 55th installment in 2024.

Entry to the race for Atlanta Track Club members opened last month for $45. Registration for everyone else opened up on Friday and will cost $55.

Run to secure your spot quickly. Registration closes when the 50,000 maximum is reached.

You can also vote through the end of March for the design of the most coveted prize at the race: the finisher t-shirt.

There are five t-shirt designs created by the public that you can vote for online. The winning design won’t be announced until the first person crosses the finish line of the race.

Click here to register for the Peachtree Road Race.

And click here to cast your vote for your favorite t-shirt design.

2023 Peachtree Road Race It's another year of the Peachtree Road Race! (Nelson Hicks)

