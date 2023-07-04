And the official 2023 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt winning design is...

ATLANTA — Officials released the winning design of the official T-shirt of the 2023 Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race.

After a panel of judges narrowed down hundreds of entries to five finalists, the public voted and selected Cece Page’s design as the winning look.

Page says she was inspired by her own running through the city and wanted to incorporate Atlanta’s “The City in the Forest” nickname.

“I run regularly and always enjoy looking at the way Atlanta’s urban architecture blends so well with our abundance of trees and plants. There’s so many rolling hills and winding roads and Atlanta doesn’t follow a traditional grid which makes it feel like a big, patchwork neighborhood,” Page told the AJC.

Each year, the winning designer is presented with a $1,000 check and the T-shirt at the Atlanta Track Club offices. Runners are awarded the T-shirt when they cross the finish line of the race.

“There is only one Peachtree,” Rich Kenah, race director of the Peachtree and CEO of Atlanta Track Club, told the AJC. “And there is only one shirt. Nothing matches what this race means to the city of Atlanta.”

