Get ready, runners! Registration opens for AJC Peachtree Road Race later this week

ATLANTA — Registration the AJC Peachtree Road Race opens up later this week.

The world’s largest 10k, which occurs every year on July 4, will be celebrating its 55th installment of the race in 2024.

Entry to the race for Atlanta Track Club members opens on Friday and will cost $45. Registration for everyone else will open on March 15 and will cost $55 for the general public.

The race will close when the capacity of 50,000 is reached.

The price will then increase, the closer we get to the race.

“The 55th Running of the Peachtree will be the biggest running and walking party the world has seen since the 50th Peachtree,” said Rich Kenah, race director and CEO of Atlanta Track Club. “Coming off a sold-out 2024 Publix Atlanta Marathon, it’s clear that the intersection of running and community in Atlanta is as strong as it’s ever been. Running City USA is counting the days till the Fourth – and registering early isn’t just the best way, it’s the only way to ensure getting in on the fun.”

Friday will also mark the start of voting for the Winner of the yearly T-shirt design contest. There are five finalists who were chosen from 333 entries by a panel of judges.

The winner of this year’s T-shirt design contest will win $5,500, with it being the 55th year of the race.

You can vote on designs here throughout the month of March.

