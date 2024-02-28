‘Loud noises and a wall of orange’: Crews respond to overnight fire in Buckhead neighborhood

ATLANTA — Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Buckhead on Wednesday morning.
The fire began at around 2 a.m. at a home on N Ivy Road NE.
A Channel 2 Action News camera saw heavy flames and smoke at around 2:30 a.m.
Channel 2′s Darryn Moore is LIVE on the scene working to learn more about the cause of this fire for Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
The cause of the fire is unclear at this time. The family was able to escape the home and no one was injured, according to Moore.
A neighbor, Kristin Bayless, said she and her family were awakened by a loud banging on their front door and initially thought her home was being broken into.
When she looked out the window, she saw her fence was on fire.
“We woke up to loud noises and a wall of orange,” Bayless said.
As of 4 a.m., crews were still seen putting out hot spots.
