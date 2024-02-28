‘Loud noises and a wall of orange’: Crews respond to overnight fire in Buckhead neighborhood

ATLANTA — Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Buckhead on Wednesday morning.

The fire began at around 2 a.m. at a home on N Ivy Road NE.

A Channel 2 Action News camera saw heavy flames and smoke at around 2:30 a.m.

Channel 2′s Darryn Moore is LIVE on the scene working to learn more about the cause of this fire for Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time. The family was able to escape the home and no one was injured, according to Moore.

A neighbor, Kristin Bayless, said she and her family were awakened by a loud banging on their front door and initially thought her home was being broken into.

TRENDING STORIES:

When she looked out the window, she saw her fence was on fire.

“We woke up to loud noises and a wall of orange,” Bayless said.

As of 4 a.m., crews were still seen putting out hot spots.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Burglary suspects caught on camera stealing $15k worth of clothes from northwest Atlanta business

©2023 Cox Media Group