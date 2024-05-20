9-foot alligator found walking around central GA highway

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia neighborhood got the shock of their life after a gigantic creature was spotted walking around.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened this past weekend.

Animal Enforcement Officer Rebecca Galeazzo removed the nine-foot alligator off Emery Highway near the Boggy Branch area.

The video shows the alligator slithering back into its natural habitat unharmed.

Last week, the Hogansville Police Department says a two to three-foot alligator was spotted in Lake Jimmy Jackson.

According to Georgia DNR, you should never feed or approach an alligator. Feeding, harassing, injuring, or removing alligators is against the law.

They rarely chase people but can outrun or outswim the fastest person for the first 30 feet.

