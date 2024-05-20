Man electrocuted, killed while cutting down trees in Acworth

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was killed Monday when he was electrocuted while cutting down trees in Acworth.
Acworth police said the man was an employee of a tree service company.
Officers responded to a 911 call about a person down near 4471 Academy Street.
Roads surrounding that area are closed as police are continuing their investigation.
The victim has not been identified.
