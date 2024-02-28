100-year-old former plant still burning hours after catching fire in small west Georgia town

POLK COUNTY, Ga. — A building that was built at least 100 years ago in a small Georgia town is burning.

Fire officials told Channel 2′s Candace McCowan that the fire started around 5 p.m. at the old Jockey plant on West Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 8:30 p.m., they told her the fire was contained but still burning and likely would be into tomorrow.

They say the Jockey plant closed down years ago and the building was most recently a flea market, but it’s unclear if it is still in operation.

Firefighters have still not been able to get into the building, so it is unclear if anyone was injured in the fire.

No structures aside from the old plant were affected by the fire.

The fire was very close to the road, which will have to be checked before it can reopen.

There is currently no timeline for when the road in the area may reopen.

Photos and videos shared with Channel 2 Action News showed a large plume of smoke over the area.

