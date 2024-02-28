Man in custody after Pizza Hut fire in metro Atlanta, fire officials say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in custody after an early morning fire at a Pizza Hut in DeKalb County.
At around 4:30 a.m. crews responded to a fire at the Pizza Hut on Evans Mill Road in Stonecrest. Captain Jaeson Daniels with DeKalb Fire told Channel 2 Action News that the flames were coming out of the roof early Wednesday,
This Pizza Hut is near several other businesses including a Burger King and a Circle K.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
No one was injured. Battalion Chief Kimani Heath confirmed on the scene that one man is in custody.
Investigators are now on the scene looking into the cause of the fire. Daniels said they are looking into the possibility of arson.
This is a developing story. We’ll have updates throughout the day on Channel 2 Action News.
TRENDING STORIES:
- DeKalb County teacher being investigated after TikTok trend video goes too far, school district says
- As hacking deadline approaches, expert worries other Georgia residents’ information may be at risk
- 100-year-old former plant burns for hours after catching fire in small West Georgia town
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group