Here's how much that ‘Clermont Hotel' sign sold for on eBay

    By: Becca J. G. Godwin, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    ATLANTA - After 55 bids over a weeklong online auction, a highly coveted Clermont Hotel sign has sold for $6,700. 

    The sign once stood in front of the iconic Ponce de Leon building, according to the listing. The seller originally posted the sign on Craigslist for $400, but moved it to an eBay auction after receiving high demand for the item. 

    The auction for the box with the words “Clermont Hotel” on it started at $599 the morning of April 26. It is unclear what year that portion was added to the hotel sign.

    The Clermont Motor Lodge was built in 1924 as an apartment building and was turned into a hotel in 1940. In 2003, the Clermont Hotel gained new owners before winding up in foreclosure and closing in 2009. A new development team bought it a few years ago. 

    The building’s reincarnation, Hotel Clermont, is expected to reopen as a 94-room boutique hotel, restaurant, cocktail lounge and rooftop bar in May. Booking is available now.

    The sign seller did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

