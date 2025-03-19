Hemp-infused drinks could be banned in Georgia if proposed legislation passes

ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers are considering new legislation that would prohibit the sale of beverages containing THC and limit the THC content in gummies and other products to 0.3 percent.

“This could literally crush our industry and take us down to our knees,” Georgia Hemp Company co-owner Joe Salome told Channel 2′s Tom Regan.

Salome has a half dozen stores in the metro Atlanta area that sell CBD and hemp products.

Last year, the state enacted a law that banned the sale of smokeable hemp flower and most hemp edibles, except gummies.

“Now we’re looking at two more bills that could continue to decrease our product opportunities and revenue,” Salome said.

Two Georgia Republican senators, including Senator Bill Cowsert of Athens, helped win passage of the law banning THC-infused drinks on the Senate floor, SB 254.

“This is for public safety. You may hear other people speak on this, but these current ten-milligram beverages are like four shots of liquor, or four glasses of wine, or four beers - all in one can. So we are putting loaded guns in people’s hands in the form of a can, or a gummy. We need to protect them and keep them away from children. We need to make sure people are responsible in the use of these products,” Senator Cowsert said.

Salome says people should not consume THC drinks and drive or operate machinery. However, he believes the purported intoxicating effects of a 12-ounce can of the beverage are exaggerated and misleading.

“Cannabis is a much safer and healthier choice than alcohol. Alcohol is a poison. It messes with your gut. It’s a poison and it hurts your body and organs over time,” Salome said.

The hemp store owner said the industry is not opposed to standards and regulations, but not regulations that are extreme and unnecessary.

“We are limiting our growth here in Georgia and our business. We need to be open to this and not opposed,” Salome said.

Both Senate Bill 254 and Senate Bill 33, which would restrict THC potency, are pending in the State House where they could be amended and voted on before the legislative session concludes April 4.

