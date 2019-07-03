0 Heads up, runners: Heat, humidity could impact you on AJC Peachtree Road Race

ATLANTA - As tens of thousands of people prepare to participate in the 50th running of the legendary AJC Peachtree Road Race Thursday, temperatures are getting ready to heat up.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls says heat indices are a concern today and tomorrow for the Fourth of July holiday.

Temperatures will start in the 70s Thursday.

“Factor in the humidity and it will FEEL more like the upper 90s and 100 degrees,” Walls said.

Like today, heat indices are definitely a concern as we head into your July 4th afternoon. Factor in the humidity & it will FEEL more like the upper 90s and 100°+. Some of us will be cooled down by showers & storms. I'm updating your rain chances at Noon. pic.twitter.com/x3stVRawmz — Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) July 3, 2019

The race will start with a yellow flag alert. The yellow flag start means participants will need to use caution and be prepared for conditions to get worse.

This year, the heat and the humidity will add to the challenge of completing the race, as it will feel like the low 90s towards the end of the race, Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

"At the end, we'll be in the 80s, but the heat index could be in the 90s as the race comes to an end, Deon said.

Hydration is key, and the Atlanta Track Club is urging participants to adjust their goals and pacing accordingly.

TRENDING STORIES:

Deon spoke to J. Holder with the Atlanta Track Club on Wednesday morning as he picked up his race number at the Georgia World Congress Center downtown.

He said that in order to deal with the July heat, the club changed the start time of the race to 7 a.m. last year, and it has made a huge difference in the number of participants who needed medical attention.

Daniel Fulcher said this year will be his fourth time running the race.

“I have been running outside around 10 or 11 in the morning, so that when I start at 7 a.m. it’ll be easier,” Fulcher said.

When it first started in the early 1970s, the race didn’t start until 9:30 a.m.

After nearly 10 years of that, doctors advised that an earlier morning start time would help to prevent heat illnesses.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.