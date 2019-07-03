12-year-old, teen suspected in five car break-ins; video shows dramatic arrest

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department released body camera video showing officers catching a car break-in suspect over the weekend.
Police said the 17-year-old in the video, Tyshawn Lorm, and a 12-year-old are suspected of breaking into at least five cars near 115 Peachtree Memorial Drive in Buckhead.
"We're very glad we were able to apprehend these two. We are currently looking at if they were involved in any other crime," Sgt. J. Chafee said.
How officers were able to find and arrest both suspects, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}