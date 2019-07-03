  • Car chase suspect leaves behind device that caused neighborhood evacuation

    By: Tony Thomas

    Updated:

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police bodycam video shows where a chase ended in a local neighborhood -- but that led to another concern.

    The suspect got away, but he left behind a device that startled everyone. 

    Duluth police officer Ted Sadowski said the scare began over the weekend after an officer noticed a car in front of him with a plate that didn't match.

    The driver took off and dashcam video showed the car darting into a neighborhood off Summit Ridge Parkway.

    We'll explain what happened next that caused families to be rushed out of their homes, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories