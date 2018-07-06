Heads up, drivers: Crane removal will block part of Spring St. next week

ATLANTA - Part of a busy main street in Midtown Atlanta will be closed part of next week.
Two lanes of Spring Street between 18th and 17th streets will be closed for a few days starting Tuesday. Then all lanes of that stretch will be closed through next weekend.
[DOWNLOAD: Triple Team Traffic App]
The Georgia Department of Transportation says the closure is necessary to remove a tower crane that was used there in the construction of Ascent midtown at 1400 West Peachtree Street.
One resident in the area, Robert Sims is asking how one of the busiest roads in Atlanta can be shut down.
The times the road will be closed and the detours drivers need to take, on Channel 2 Action News at 6.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}