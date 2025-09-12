Heading to Georgia Tech vs Clemson? Be aware of these construction projects

ATLANTA — Fans who are heading to Georgia Tech’s ACC opener against Clemson will need to be aware of road construction near campus.

The Yellow Jackets will host the Tigers at Bobby Dodd Stadium with a 12 p.m. kickoff on Saturday. The athletic department is telling season-ticket holders and fans to give themselves extra time because of the closures.

The Georgia Department of Transportation will resume resurfacing activities on the I-75/I-85 Connector.

Four northbound lanes will be closed from Fair Drive to 17th Street from 9 p.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday. Three southbound lanes from Deering Road to University Ave will be closed 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Fans driving to Saturday’s game are encouraged to depart for campus early. All Georgia Tech parking areas open at 7 a.m. and the Helluva Block Party featuring Flo Rida begins at 8 a.m.

Fans are advised to consider taking alternate routes to campus or leaving vehicles at home and take MARTA or rideshare services instead.

