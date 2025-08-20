Georgia Tech football breaks record for student season tickets

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech students have set a new record by purchasing 6,164 student season tickets for the 2025 Yellow Jackets football home games. The number surpasses last year’s previous record of 5,939 tickets.

The unprecedented demand for student season tickets has left fewer than 900 tickets available in the south student sections of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

Georgia Tech athletics expects to reach a sellout of the 7,000-ticket allotment soon and is exploring ways to accommodate additional student demand.

Georgia Tech’s football team has had consecutive winning seasons for the first time in a decade, which may be driving the increased demand. The team returns five all-ACC honorees, including all-America offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge.

Other key players returning for the 2025 season include all-ACC selections defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg, linebacker Kyle Efford, running back Jamal Hayne, and wide receiver Malik Rutherford. The team is also bolstered by two of the league’s top quarterbacks, senior Haynes King and redshirt freshman Aaron Philo.

The Yellow Jackets will kick off their 2025 season on August 29 at Colorado, with their home opener against Gardner-Webb scheduled for Sept. 6. Their ACC opener against Clemson will follow on Sept. 13.

