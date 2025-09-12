Georgia Tech AD wants fans’ input on where Tennessee game should be played

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech’s new athletic director wants to hear from the fans on whether next year’s game against Tennessee should be held at Bobby Dodd Stadium or Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“Engaging and receiving your feedback is important to me,” Georgia Tech Athletic Director Ryan Alpert wrote in an open letter to fans.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The decision comes as the department weighs the importance of tradition and fan experience at Bobby Dodd Stadium against the potential revenue benefits of hosting the game at the larger Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Georgia Tech has proposed two options for the 2026 season ticket pricing model.

The first option is a seven-game package at Bobby Dodd Stadium, including the Tennessee game, with a slight increase in ticket prices.

The second option involves six games at Bobby Dodd Stadium, with the Tennessee game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Season-ticket holders would get early access to purchase tickets for the Tennessee game.

TRENDING STORIES:

The survey asks fans to consider these options and provide their feedback by Sept. 29. Season-ticket holders and those interested in season tickets can click here.

“As we consider our options for next season’s home schedule, we need our most loyal and valued fans to be a part of the process and to have your voices heard,” Alpert wrote.

Georgia Tech and Tennessee have played 44 times in their program histories, but only once since 1987. The teams will have a home-and-home series in 2026 and 2027.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group