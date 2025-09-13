Heading to the airport this weekend? Here’s the closures you need to know about

ATLANTA — New road closures at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will not just impact pickup and drop off congestion, it will also change where you get on and off shuttles and park hourly.

“I think it’s a really rough thing to navigate most days,” traveler Carole Wood said. “If they’re going to be introducing changes, that’s going to make it more of a nightmare.”

Because of construction on the airport’s South side, or red side, the outer lanes on the upper level of the terminal are closing. That is the side that serves Delta flights and passengers.

The closures will start Friday night at 10:00 p.m. They will not reopen until 5:00 a.m. on Monday.

If you’re flying out and want to avoid congestion there, airport staff recommend parking and taking a shuttle to the terminal that will drop you off on the north side, or blue side of the airport.

You can then walk across the building to the south side to check in. There are detour signs inside to help you navigate there.

If you’re landing and trying to get to your car, shuttles are going to pick people up on the first level on the south side. That’s below the baggage claim there.

You have to take the escalator or elevator down.

If you want to park in the hourly lot on the south side to pick someone up inside in person, you have to enter on the lower level of the terminal as well.

