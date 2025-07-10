Habitat for Humanity, Falcons, and Wells Fargo repaint Atlanta woman’s home

ATLANTA — A northeast Atlanta woman received quite a surprise Thursday morning as an army of volunteers showed up to paint her house.

Quite the crowd turned up at Ms. Porter’s northeast Atlanta home Thursday, and they were all armed with paint brushes.

“If I could give each and every one of them a hug right now, I would. I would. I truly would,” Porter told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen.

She has lived in her home for more than 20 years with the help of Habitat for Humanity, and the nonprofit figured it was high time for a fresh coat of bright blue paint.

“She is such a light. I can tell she is excited about this, and we are even more excited to be serving her,” Spelman College student Lauren Thompson said.

Thompson was one of the volunteers who took part in what Habitat for Humanity calls “Brush with Kindness.”

The nonprofit partnered with Wells Fargo Bank and the Atlanta Falcons.

“The bible says you look out for your neighbor. That’s what we’re all here to do. Look out for Ms. Porter. I’m just happy for her,” former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Harry Douglas said.

Porter raised her children and grandchildren in the house, but it has gotten harder to take care of the place the way she’d like.

It needed paint, so Habitat for Humanity asked her to pick a color.

“It’s kind of hard when you don’t have many people to help you. I just want them to know---Habitat to know—that I truly appreciate all the help they have given me,” Porter said.

Wells Fargo gave Atlanta Habitat for Humanity a $75,000 grant to help refurbish local Habitat homes.

