Habitat for Humanity dedicates 6 new homes in honor of former Pres. Jimmy Carter’s birthday

ATLANTA — In honor of President Jimmy Carter’s 100th birthday, Atlanta Habitat for Humanity cut the ribbon on six new homes dedicated to him. The event highlighted the former president’s commitment to a cause dear to his heart.

Saturday was filled with joy as six new homeowners, including Jameka Gray, took major steps toward securing their futures.

“I’ve been trying to get in this program for four years, and due to COVID, it did slow some things down, but every month, every time they opened up I was ready, willing and able to try and put my name on the list,” said Gray.

Rosalyn Merrick, Atlanta Habitat for Humanity President and CEO, acknowledged the effort that goes into reaching this milestone.

“It takes a lot of steps to get here, lots of requirements, volunteer hours, they have to do a lot of things just right,” said Merrick.

However, Merrick also noted that access to such opportunities has become increasingly out of reach for many working families.

“Too many of our working families in the city these days will not have access to this opportunity because it’s out of financial reach, and that’s really where Atlanta Habitat’s mission comes in,” she said.

Former President Jimmy and first lady Rosalynn Carter have been strong advocates for Habitat’s mission since 1984, and their legacy continues with projects like these new homes in southeast Atlanta, now called Carter Way.

“The Carters have been amazing champions of our mission,” Merrick added. “They’ve been involved since 1984 and really every year since up until only recently. But still, the Carter work project lives on and will continue as part of their legacy.”

Reflecting on the impact of the Carters’ work, Merrick emphasized their spirit of humanity and commitment to giving back.

“That spirit of humanity, of giving back and working hard, being hands on with the families that we serve is everything they stand for, and we are proud to carry that forward,” Merrick said.

For Jameka Gray, receiving her new home felt almost magical.

“Like a fairy tale, like I made it, like this is a dream come true,” Gray said.

