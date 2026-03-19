Gunman opens fire at group leaving Atlantic Station

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after gunfire erupted outside an Atlantic Station business late Wednesday night.

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Atlanta police responded around 9:30 p.m. on March 18 to 1380 Atlantic Drive NW after receiving reports of shots fired.

The address appears to be for different businesses at Atlantic Station.

When officers arrived, they met with four victims who said they were shot at as they left a business in the area. Authorities confirmed that no one was injured in the incident.

Investigators say a male suspect discharged a gun toward the group before speeding away in what appeared to be a dark-colored Mercedes.

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The business where the incident occurred, along with a neighboring establishment, sustained damage from the gunfire, according to APD.

Police recovered nine shell casings at the scene, which have been collected as evidence. Investigators have also obtained surveillance footage that captured the shooting.

Authorities are continuing to work to determine what led up to the incident and to identify the suspect.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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