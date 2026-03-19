Metro Atlanta woman charged with murder for death at Florida music festival

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Lawrenceville woman’s death at a 2025 music festival in Miami led to the arrest of four people, including a woman from metro Atlanta.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement made four arrests after Jenniha Le, of Lawrenceville, died of an overdose after taking a Methylenedioxy-Methamphetamine (MDMA) pill while attending the ULTRA Music Festival.

FDLE said “Le’s health began to deteriorate” shortly after taking the MDMA and Hannah Le-Nguyen took her to the festival medical tent for treatment.

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Miami Fire Rescue personnel did a medical assessment and had Le taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on March 31, 2025.

Miami police began investigating the death the same day, after responding to the death at the hospital. FDLE’s South Florida S.A.F.E. Task Force took over the investigation after the death was determined to be connected to illegal drugs.

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The following four people were charged in connection to Le’s death after an investigation by Florida officers: Charlene Forti, 27, of Coral Springs, Fla. Carmen Lo, 25, of Atlanta, Hannah Le-Nguyen, 25, of Lawrenceville, and An Tan Ly, 26, of Parkland, Fla.

According to investigators, Le-Nguyen had gotten Lo in touch with Forti to buy the MDMA, which Ly gave to Le-Nguyen, who gave it to Le.

“The City of Miami will not tolerate the sale or distribution of illegal narcotics. Anyone engaged in drug trafficking or delivery will be held accountable. If the substances you provide result in serious bodily harm or death, the Miami Police Department will pursue all applicable charges to the fullest extent of the law,” Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales said in a statement, in part.

On March 12, Ly and Le-Nguyen were taken into custody in Florida.

On Tuesday, Lo was arrested in metro Atlanta with the help of the Sandy Springs Police Department, FDLE said. Forti was arrested in Broward County the same day.

According to FDLE, Forti faces a first-degree murder charge, while both Forti and Lo face a count each of conspiracy to commit murder and unlawful use of a communication device.

Le-Nguyen and Ly were charged with possession of MDMA.

“Securing a capital murder charge in a drug-related death case is not easy, but the task force agents’ unrelenting investigative capabilities ensured that these four suspects are held accountable for bringing illegal drugs into our communities,” FDLE Special Agent in Charge John Vecchio said. “These four arrests reflect the hard work and coordination between the FDLE, the State Attorney’s Office, and the Miami Police Department.”

FDLE said Lo will be taken back to Florida to face charges from the case in Miami-Dade County.

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