Metro Atlanta player wins $2.5 million scratch-off jackpot

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Several Georgia Lottery players are celebrating big wins this week, including two scratch-off prizes totaling more than $3.5 million.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the Georgia Lottery, one player won the $2.5 million top prize playing the $2,500,000 Cash Multiplier scratch-off game. The winning ticket was purchased at West Mart in Woodstock. The prize was claimed on March 16.

Another player struck it big, winning the $1 million top prize playing the Lucky 7 Multiplier scratcher. That ticket was sold at Gas World in Augusta and claimed on March 17.

Lottery officials say players across the state claimed more than $43.5 million in scratch-off winnings last week alone.

TRENDING STORIES:

In addition to the top prizes, two players matched all five numbers in recent Fantasy 5 drawings. A March 17 ticket worth $267,604 was purchased at Murphy Express in Savannah. The following night, another player won $125,000 with a ticket bought at Citgo Food Mart in Macon.

Other recent wins include a Newnan resident who took home $20,000 playing Keno! on the Georgia Lottery mobile app on March 18. Meanwhile, a ticket purchased at Liberty City Convenience won the $10,000 top prize in the March 17 evening Georgia FIVE drawing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group