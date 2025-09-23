Gunman dead after opening fire on Columbus area Amazon facility

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A suspected gunman fired shots into an Amazon facility in Columbus and died after a brief standoff with police, according to authorities.

The shooting happened before dawn Monday at the Amazon warehouse on the city’s east side.

The suspect, whose name wasn’t released, fired multiple gunshots into the facility from the outside, Columbus police said in a statement. His death was self-inflicted, police said. No other deaths or injuries were reported.

Columbus is about 100 miles southwest of Atlanta.

