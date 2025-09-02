GSU’s CHARA telescope array to get upgrade through National Science Foundation grant

ATLANTA — Georgia State University’s CHARA Array is set to receive a $1.39 million grant from the National Science Foundation to enhance its capabilities in observing stars across the visible and near-infrared spectrum.

The grant, awarded through the NSF’s Major Research Instrumentation Program, will provide the CHARA Array with advanced optics, controllers, and a sensitive tracking detector, enabling simultaneous observations across different wavelengths.

GSU officials said the upgrade will allow researchers and students worldwide to explore the universe in unprecedented detail.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to see what’s possible when curiosity meets cutting-edge technology,” Array Director Gail Schaefer said in a statement. “We are committed to delivering a world-class experience for astronomers exploring the cosmos and this upgrade gives our scientists a powerful new way to image stars in different wavelengths at the same time.”

The CHARA Array consists of six telescopes that work together using interferometry to study stars and other celestial objects in great detail.

This technique allows the telescopes to combine their light, creating a single, clear image as if they were one giant telescope.

“With this new NSF award, we will soon have the means to use them simultaneously across the color spectrum. With these new capabilities, CHARA will be able to explore the universe with unprecedented clarity, inspiring new discoveries and a new generation of astronomers,” Doug Gies, Regents’ Professor of Physics and Astronomy and director of CHARA, said.

Located on Mount Wilson in California, the CHARA Array functions as a precise cosmic zoom lens, providing astronomers with a closer look at the universe.

“The enhanced ability to observe stars across the full spectrum of visible and near-infrared light marks a remarkable advancement, firmly positioning Georgia State at the forefront of astronomical research,” Georgia State Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Nicolle Parsons-Pollard said.

The CHARA Array is supported by Georgia State’s College of Arts & Sciences and the Office of the Provost, with institutional backing from the National Science Foundation.

The array hosts state-of-the-art cameras developed by partners at the University of Michigan, the University of Exeter, and the Université de la Côte d’Azur.

Officials said the upgrade is expected to be completed by 2028, bringing a new wave of discoveries and insights into stellar nurseries and the fabric of the universe.

