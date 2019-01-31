Gruesome details emerge in court over car chase that ended in deadly crash

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - New gruesome details about a man who was hit and killed in south Fulton County as police did a pit maneuver to stop a stolen car during a chase came to light in a court hearing Thursday.
Channel 2’s Tom Jones was in the courtroom for a preliminary hearing for Emmitt Daniels, 19.
Daniels is accused of stealing a car and leading police on a chase in December. Police used a pit maneuver to stop Daniels as he was driving along Flat Shoals Road.
Police didn’t know it then, but Marcus McCrary was walking in the area at the time and was hit during the pit maneuver. His body was discovered five weeks later.
Detectives testified during Thursday’s hearing that they found a body part in the undercarriage of the stolen car after they learned about McCrary’s body being found.
