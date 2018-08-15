Group on scooters, bike shoot man in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA - A shooting on a busy downtown Atlanta street has left a young man in critical condition.
Police are looking for suspects who were seen on scooters and a bike at the time of the shooting.
Police said the group confronted the 21-year-old victim as he walked up Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Peachtree Street late Tuesday night.
We're talking to police about their search for the group, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
The man was shot multiple times outside a Japanese restaurant and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Police found two rented scooters and a bicycle at the scene.
Shooting on Peachtree Street in Downtown Atlanta leaves one young man critical. The 21 year old collapsed two blocks away in the road. We’ll show you the evidence the group of 4 suspects left behind. Live reports all morning starting at 4:30a pic.twitter.com/PTPbC0rQRv— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) August 15, 2018
