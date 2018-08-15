  • Group on scooters, bike shoot man in Atlanta, police say

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    ATLANTA - A shooting on a busy downtown Atlanta street has left a young man in critical condition.

    Police are  looking for suspects who were seen on scooters and a bike at the time of the shooting.

    Police said the group confronted the 21-year-old victim as he walked up Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Peachtree Street late Tuesday night.

    The man was shot multiple times outside a Japanese restaurant and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. 

    Police found two rented scooters and a bicycle at the scene. 

