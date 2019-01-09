Government shutdown could impact people traveling to Atlanta for Super Bowl

ATLANTA - With Super Bowl LIII just 25 days away, Channel 2 Action News has learned the government shutdown is impacting safety plans.
Channel 2 investigative reporter Nicole Carr learned Wednesday that meetings to ensure metro Atlanta airports will be efficient to handle about 1,500 extra flights a day ahead of the big game – have ended.
Also, the people charged with insuring flights arrive and leave safely are set to miss their first paycheck in two days.
Carr is speaking with travelers and union leaders about the impacts on travel, for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
