Government shutdown causing loss of critical support for Georgia’s foster children

ATLANTA — Georgia foster children may lose critical support as the government shutdown continues.

The state does not have access to more than $300 million in temporary assistance for needy families that directly support child welfare cases.

At least six programs tied to the Child Welfare Division are pausing new cases as the government shutdown continues.

The Georgia Department of Human Services confirmed to Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln that some prevention and wrap-around programs inside the Division of Family and Children Services are now suspended because of the shutdown.

Six programs are on pause, including certain mental health services, emergency housing assistance, legal services, and counseling support.

Earlier this year, Channel 2 Action News reported the loss of nearly $50 million in federal funding for Court Appointed Special Advocates, resulting in a $40,000 cut for the Atlanta division.

RELATED STORIES:

“This indefensible decision has already resulted in the cancellation of hundreds of thousands of dollars in contracts that provide services to children,” Georgia U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff said at the time.

“We are now trying to figure out how to pivot and how to change things to ensure we’re still serving the children who are vulnerable,” said Dominque Cooper, CEO of CASA’s Atlanta division.

The state told employees this suspension will not affect cases authorized before Nov. 7.

The state says there is no alternative federal program to support this gap.

Georgia DFCS has some state funding to cover expenses if needed, but this is only a temporary stopgap measure, and it will not fully cover its current spending projections.

©2025 Cox Media Group