Gov. Kemp announces Georgia ranks No. 1 for business for 12th straight year

Georgia has been named the No. 1 state for business by Area Development magazine for the 12th consecutive year, as announced by Governor Brian P. Kemp on Wednesday. — Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Wednesday that Area Development Magazine has named Georgia as the No. 1 state for business for the 12th consecutive year.

The ranking, determined by input from approximately 50 leading site consultants, evaluates states based on 15 categories.

“For 12 straight years, site selectors who decide where companies invest have voted Georgia as the ‘Top State for Business’ in this annual poll from the leading publication for these decisionmakers,” said Governor Brian Kemp.

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones attributed the achievement to the partnership between state leaders and the dedication of hardworking Georgians.

Georgia ranked in the top five in 10 categories, securing the overall No. 1 position.

