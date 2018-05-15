Girl severely burned by grease has ‘graduation' ceremony

ATLANTA - A little girl marked a big moment in her recovery after suffering severe burns in an accident.
Caliyah Ross was severely burned by fish grease that caused a fire at her home in April. The 4-year-old suffered 3rd degree burns all over her body and was placed in an induced-coma because of the intense pain.
After weeks of intense treatment and rehabilitation, doctors at Grady Memorial Hospital discharged the little girl from the hospital Tuesday.
We’re talking to the girl’s family about Caliyah’s continued recovery, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
A 4 year old girl burned in a fire was sad she would miss her Pre-K graduation ceremony. So Grady hospital gave her own special ceremony. The story is coming up on Channel 2 Action News, beginning at 4. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/AHVMgLltHM— Tom Jones (@TomJonesWSBTV) May 15, 2018
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}