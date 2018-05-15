  • Girl severely burned by grease has ‘graduation' ceremony

    By: Tom Jones

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - A little girl marked a big moment in her recovery after suffering severe burns in an accident.

    Caliyah Ross was severely burned by fish grease that caused a fire at her home in April. The 4-year-old suffered 3rd degree burns all over her body and was placed in an induced-coma because of the intense pain.

    After weeks of intense treatment and rehabilitation, doctors at Grady Memorial Hospital discharged the little girl from the hospital Tuesday. 

    We’re talking to the girl’s family about Caliyah’s continued recovery, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Girl severely burned by grease has ‘graduation' ceremony

  • Headline Goes Here

    Zoo Atlanta giraffe dies in freak accident

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fire at high-rise forces people who live there to evacuate

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police investigating if two carjackings hours apart are linked

  • Headline Goes Here

    Atlanta woman says drone ‘peeped' on her while she dressed