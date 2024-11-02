Get ready to set your clocks back, daylight saving time ends Sunday

ATLANTA — In less than 24 hours, it’ll be time to set back the clock.

That’s right, starting Sunday, clocks will be an hour earlier to mark the end of daylight saving time. Officially, clocks reset at 2 a.m., according to ABC News.

Channel 2 Action News reported earlier in the week, ahead of the fallback time, that not every state, or even some cities, in the United States still use daylight saving time.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

While not every state uses it, Georgia still follows the old rule from 1918. The U.S. Naval Observatory says it dates back to a time when it was thought that having more daylight hours would save energy during World War I.

However, a national effort to permanently pick a time and stick to it has failed to gain enough traction to change the clocks a final time.

In U.S. Congress, the Sunshine Protection Act has had multiple stops and starts but still hasn’t managed to clear the hurdles it needs to become law.

TRENDING STORIES:

The current version of the Sunshine Protection Act, introduced by Florida Rep. Vern Buchanan, has yet to be seen in committee in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Georgia Rep. Buddy Carter is the only member of the Georgia delegation to co-sponsor it in the House.

In the U.S. Senate, its identical companion has seen a similar fate, even with bipartisan support.

For Sunday, just make sure to double-check any clocks or devices around the house to make sure the time gets changed so you don’t make yourself late for any important dates.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group