Georgians working to escape Middle East as tensions heat up between Israel, Iran and US

ATLANTA — There are Americans who are now scrambling to get out of the Middle East as tensions continue between Iran, Israel, and the United States.

“We had to run for bomb shelters, the ground was shaking,” recalled Bryan Stern with security company Grey Bull Rescue.

The company has been working to get Americans out of harm’s way as the temperatures rise in the Middle East.

“We’re just over 700 people that we’ve rescued,” Stern told Channel 2’s Candace McCowan.

One of the people his company evacuated is Sonia Delgado from Alpharetta. She was visiting Israel with her daughter and best friend.

“We had something hit very close to us, so the next day I was like that’s it,” Delgado said about the moment she knew she had to get out of the Middle East. “When we went to leave to go to the meet-up point, everybody got an alarm and had to shelter,” added Delgado.

Grey Bull Rescue said they’ve had so many calls, they’re now having to use a call center. They say their treacherous evacuations show the need for people to get to safety.

As Americans try to get home, in Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp said federal, state, and local law enforcement say there is nothing on their radar, but they’re on guard.

“Secretary Noem was just saying watch out for potential cybersecurity targets, critical infrastructure targets, whether that’s water systems, sewer systems, power plants,” Kemp said about a call with the Department of Homeland Security Secretary after the attacks.

And while law enforcement is waiting and watching, the debate over the need for US attacks on Iran continues.

“It’s reprehensible, it’s dangerous, it’s reckless, and it’s doing the bidding of Netanyahu,” said Rep. Hank Johnson on Monday.

“I’m in the belief that we do not need to let Iran have nuclear capabilities because they have said, and I think they mean, ‘death to America,’ so I’m certainly supportive of the action,” Kemp said.

Kemp said there are no current threats on their radar. Both sides said they hope Iran will come back to the negotiation table.,

