Marjorie Taylor Greene says if US carries out attacks on Iran, it will split the MAGA movement

ATLANTA — Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says if the U.S. were to carry out attacks on Iran over their ongoing conflict with Israel, the move would split the MAGA movement.

During an interview this week on the One America News Network, Greene said that many of Trump’s followers would feel betrayed by the move because it would be going against Trump’s normal “America First” stance.

“It’s going to fracture it, and it’s already fracturing it,” Greene said. “It is not anti-Semitic to say that we do not want to go to war against Iran or any other country.”

Trump has downplayed any notion that his supporters are cooling on him amid the uncertainty over whether he will order a U.S. strike on the country.

“My supporters are more in love with me today, and I’m more in love with them, more than they even were at election time, where we had a total landslide,” Trump told reporters. “I may have some people that are a little bit unhappy now, but I have some people that are very happy, and I have people outside of the base that can’t believe that this is happening; they’re so happy.”

Greene is just one of several people in the MAGA world who said they will not back the president on an Iran attack. Others include Tucker Carlson, Charlie Kirk and Steve Bannon.

RELATED STORIES:

“A Middle Eastern war will pull America back 20 years,” Greene said.

South Carolina U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham pushed back on Greene’s claims, saying she “doesn’t understand the threat” Iran poses.

“I mean, I like Marjorie, but to be honest with you, she doesn’t understand the threat, in my view,” Graham said. “If you don’t understand that Iran, a religious theocracy, religious Nazis, would use a nuclear weapon to kill all the Jews, you don’t listen to what they say.”

“They’re a threat to us, they’re a threat to the state of Israel,” Graham continued. “It is not in the world’s interest to give this religious fanatic a nuclear weapon.”

The stakes are high for Trump — and the world — as he continues in a push-pull debate between his goals of avoiding dragging the U.S. into another war and preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

“I’m not looking to fight,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. ”But if it’s a choice between fighting and having a nuclear weapon, you have to do what you have to do.”

Trump, who met with his national security aides for a second straight day in the White House Situation Room, also told reporters on Wednesday that it’s not “too late” for Iran to give up its nuclear program.

“I may do it, I may not do it,” Trump said. “I mean, nobody knows what I’m going to do.”

“Nothing is finished until it is finished,” he added, signaling a decision could soon. “The next week is going to be very big — maybe less than a week."

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

©2025 Cox Media Group