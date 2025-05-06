Georgians planning to travel for summer vacations

ATLANTA — Many Georgians will be traveling this summer. AAA The Auto Club Group says 58% of Georgians will be heading out this summer for vacations.
According to a new survey, 39% of Georgians plan to take more summer vacations. 22% of those surveyed say they will take fewer trips, with 58% citing personal financial concerns, and 42% worried about the economy.
More than half of Georgians (55%) who are planning a summer vacation intend to go to a beach destination, 29% plan to travel to a city or major metro destination, 29% are heading to a theme park, 21% will travel to a national or state park, and 21% will visit a lake.
June and July are the peak months for summer vacations, with 47% traveling in June and 46% in July.
“June and July dominate summer travel because they offer predictable weather, school breaks, and peak vacation demand,” Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA, said.
