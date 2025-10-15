Georgia women afraid their hair straightener is causing cause now have new chance for justice

ATLANTA — The Georgia Supreme Court has revived a class action lawsuit against L’Oreal and Strength of Nature, allowing plaintiffs to move forward with claims that certain hair relaxers are linked to cancer and other health issues.

“I was diagnosed with endometrial cancer,” said Toya Dickerson, a plaintiff who claims the chemicals in hair relaxers caused her illness. “I’m sorry,” she added emotionally, reflecting on her experience.

Danielle Ward Mason, the attorney representing the plaintiffs, described the court’s decision as “game-changing.” She said that the ruling does not penalize women for using a product over many years.

Dr. Abayomi Jones, a researcher in cosmetic federal regulation, told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington, “It puts the market on notice that you could be held liable.”

Toya Dickerson, who is now cancer-free after undergoing a full hysterectomy, is one of several Georgia women who filed the lawsuit against L’Oreal and Strength of Nature.

The plaintiffs argue that they used the products within the last ten years, challenging the companies’ defense based on the statute of limitations.

State Representative Inga Willis, a cancer survivor, also plans to file suit, claiming that years of chemically straightening her hair led to health issues.

She emphasized the importance of awareness about the impact of certain ingredients on health.

In response to the court’s ruling, L’Oreal previously stated in 2023 that it was confident in the safety of its products and believed the allegations lacked legal and scientific merit.

