Georgia unemployment rates rose again in June, for second month in a row

For the second month in a row, the Georgia Department of Labor is reporting a slight increase in its unemployment rate.

While Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson said earlier in July that May’s unemployment rate had crept up 0.1%, another month showed another 0.1% increase in June to 3.4%.

“Georgia is where opportunities abound, and innovation thrives,” Thompson said in a statement. “Every summer, our students and seasonal workers inject our workforce with a fresh wave of talent and energy. Although this may lead to a temporary rise in unemployment, their contributions are the driving force behind our businesses’ success and the engine propelling our economy forward. From startups to major corporations, Georgia’s on the right track toward creating more jobs and building a stronger, more prosperous future for all hardworking Georgians.”

Separated by regions in Georgia, different market areas had different unemployment levels, with Atlanta nearing 4% but not the highest.

According to the Georgia Department of Labor, the different regions in Georgia had the following unemployment rates:

Atlanta Regional Commission

The unemployment rate was up five-tenths to 3.9% over the month, the rate was 3.4% one year ago.

The labor force was up 6,627 over the month and up 52,374 over the year, to 2,724,178, an all-time high.

The number of employed was down 8,130 over the month and up 37,561 over the year, to 2,618,058.

Initial claims were up 1,121 over the month and down 976 over the year, to 10,666.

Central Savannah River

The unemployment rate was up seven-tenths to 4.9 % over the month, the rate was 4.4% one year ago.

The labor force was down 96 over the month and up 4,052 over the year, to 211,453.

The number of employed was down 1,528 over the month and up 2,847 over the year, to 201,077.

Initial claims were up 22 over the month and down 17 over the year, to 1,145.

Coastal Georgia

The unemployment rate was up six-tenths to 3.8% over the month, the rate was 3.3% one year ago.

The labor force was down 50 over the month and up 8,798 over the year, to 358,083.

The number of employed was down 2,150 over the month and up 6,912 over the year, to 344,591.

Initial claims were up 40 over the month and down 45 over the year, to 963.

Georgia Mountains

The unemployment rate was up six-tenths to 3.5% over the month, the rate was 2.9% one year ago.

The labor force was down 320 over the month and up 8,850 over the year, to 256,253.

The number of employed was down 1,886 over the month and up 7,053 over the year, to 247,211.

Initial claims were up 182, and up 261 over the year, to 831.

Heart of Georgia

The unemployment rate was up seven-tenths to 4.7% over the month, the rate was 4.2% one year ago.

The labor force was down 106 over the month and up 2,592 over the year, to 122,016.

The number of employed was down 976 over the month and up 1,896 over the year, to 116,273.

Initial claims were down 69 over the month, and down 119 over the year, to 562.

Middle Georgia

The unemployment rate was up seven-tenths to 4.5% over the month, the rate was 3.9% one year ago.

The labor force was up 300 over the month and up 4,629 over the year, to 219,966.

The number of employed was down 1,186 over the month and up 3,203 over the year, to 210,174.

Initial claims were down 31 over the month and down 179 over the year, to 885.

Northeast Georgia

The unemployment rate was up six-tenths to 3.9% over the month, the rate was 3.3% one year ago.

The labor force was up 310 over the month and up 10,804 over the year, to 339,840, an all-time high.

The number of employed was down 2,002 over the month and up 8,395 over the year, to 326,487.

Initial claims were up 297 over the month and up 261 over the year, to 1,309.

Northwest Georgia

The unemployment rate was up six-tenths to 3.9% over the month, the rate was 3.3% one year ago.

The labor force was up 330 over the month and up 13,514 over the year, to 448,795, an all-time high.

The number of employed was down 2,169 over the month and up 10,687 over the year, to 431,499.

Initial claims were up 78 over the month and down 170 over the year, to 1,757.

River Valley

The unemployment rate was up seven-tenths to 4.8 % over the month, the rate was 4.3% one year ago.

The labor force was up 6 over the month and up 3,013 over the year, to 146,375.

The number of employed was down 941 over the month and up 2,211 over the year, to 139,380.

Initial claims were up 90 over the month and down 77 over the year, to 610.

Southern Georgia

The unemployment rate was up six-tenths to 4.3% over the month, the rate was 3.7% one year ago.

The labor force was up 127 over the month and up 1,397 over the year, to 181,565.

The number of employed was down 1,048 over the month and up 119 over the year, to 173,699.

Initial claims were down 10 over the month and down 13 over the year, to 663.

Southwest Georgia

The unemployment rate was up seven-tenths to 4.5% over the month, the rate was 3.9% one year ago.

The labor force was up 37 over the month and up 1,520 over the year, to 147,890.

The number of employed was down 936 over the month and up 549 over the year, to 141,283.

Initial claims were down 40 over the month and up 13 over the year, to 637.

Three Rivers

The unemployment rate was up six-tenths to 3.9% over the month, the rate was 3.4% one year ago.

The labor force was up 782 over the month and up 6,027 over the year, to 265,820, an all-time high.

The number of employed was down 858 over the month and up 4,498 over the year, to 255,398.

Initial claims were up 156 over the month and down 384 over the year, to 1,017.

