‘Just started screaming:’ Dad pulls 7-year-old son from bedroom after tree crashes through roof

ATLANTA — A family is safe after a large tree smashed through the roof and trapped a young boy inside his bedroom.

The tree fell on a home off Harris Manor Drive on Wednesday night. Channel 2′s Darryn Moore spoke with the boy’s father, who described the close call for his son.

“The entire house started shaking and the roof just fell in,” Demetrius McCarey said. “When I walked into his room, he was literally under the debris from the roof.”

The tree crashed through McCarey son’s bedroom and took out the deck. Zander said he was on his phone when the tree came through his room.

“I just started screaming. Then I looked behind me and my dad had pulled me out,” Zander said.

Zander suffered some bruises, but is expected to be OK.

“No major injuries. A couple of scratches on his back and a couple of scratches on his face. Other than that, he’s fine,” McCarey said.

Zander said paramedics checked him out, but he was concerned about his personal items.

“There’s a lot of expensive stuff. My computer, my VR headset. I hope that’s not broken,” the 7-year-old said.

This isn’t their first close call with a tree in their neighborhood. His dad said that another tree fell in front of the house and blocked their driveway last month.

