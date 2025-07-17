Georgia tops 5 million jobs for the first time

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Labor said that Georgia’s June unemployment rate was unchanged from May, at 3.5%

The unemployment rate was six-tenths lower than the national unemployment rate.

“In June, Georgia topped five million jobs for the first time in our history, and it didn’t happen by chance,” said Georgia Labor Commissioner Bárbara Rivera Holmes. “Businesses big and small showed up day after day — hiring, investing, and believing in Georgia’s commitment to growth. That consistency has kept us the number one state for business for 11 years running.”

In June, sectors reaching an all-time high for jobs included financial activities; healthcare and social assistance; and leisure and hospitality.

The sectors with the most job gains over the last year included healthcare and social assistance; local government; arts, entertainment, and recreation; finance and insurance; and private educational services.

Jobs declined over the past year in transportation, warehousing, and utilities; durable goods manufacturing; retail trade; construction; and professional and technical services.

