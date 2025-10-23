Georgia Tech police searching for suspect after shots fired in dining hall

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech police are looking for a man after shots were fired on campus on Tuesday.

An alert went out on the Georgia Tech Emergency Notification System about an altercation between two employees at the West Village Dining Hall that ended with shots fired.

The alert said no students were involved and no one was injured. Georgia Tech officials later identified Delante Mayes as the suspect.

Mayes is wanted on multiple charges, including possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, disorderly conduct, and reckless conduct.

Police are actively seeking Mayes, who may be driving a black 2025 Jeep Compass with Georgia license plate DBQ1997.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about Mayes’ whereabouts to contact the Georgia Tech Police Department at 404-894-2500.

