Georgia to spend $33.2 million to fund 14 conservation projects

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced it would be funding more than a dozen conservation and outdoor recreation projects this year.

The 14 projects will receive $33.2 million from the state, with award grant recipients matching the funds for an additional $20.6 million.

Overall, the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program will fund a combination of investments in accessibility and public access improvements, as well as land purchases for conservation needs.

“The Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program continues to deliver meaningful conservation results across our state. By supporting local governments, nonprofit partners, and state agencies in advancing parks, trails, clean water, and outdoor recreation initiatives, we are protecting critical lands, enhancing public access, and ensuring the responsible stewardship of Georgia’s natural resources,” Walter Rabon, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Chairman of the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund Board of Trustees, said in a statement.

According to DNR’s recent announcement, eight of the 14 projects are from local governments and nonprofit organizations.

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Here are the projects and their goals, according to DNR.

Augusta Canal Authority - Riverwatch Trail and Bridge; $3,000,000

The Augusta Canal Authority will enhance public access to outdoor recreation within the Augusta Canal National Heritage Area by developing a new trailhead and expanding trail connections. Improvements will include the construction of paved trails and a boardwalk over wetland areas, the installation of trail amenities, and the development of a parking area. Additional enhancements will include a pedestrian bridge connecting the new trail segment to the Augusta Canal Trail, as well as a kayak launch to provide water access.

Carroll County - McIntosh Reserve: Expanding Outdoor Access; $1,462,000.00

Carroll County will acquire and permanently protect approximately 327 acres, including 0.6 miles of Chattahoochee River frontage. This addition will expand McIntosh Reserve Park to roughly 1,750 acres, enhancing regional trail connectivity and public access to outdoor recreation. The project will provide expanded opportunities for camping, paddling, fishing, hiking, horseback riding, and wildlife viewing, while conserving valuable natural resources for future generations.

City of Atlanta - Fishing, Birdwatching & More: Falling Water Park; $2,006,900.00

The City of Atlanta will develop Falling Water Park, a 26-acre urban forest located within the Chattahoochee-Utoy Creek Hills Conservation Corridor. The project will enhance public access and outdoor recreation through the construction of more than one mile of paved and natural-surface trails, a lighted parking area, and a boardwalk designed for fishing and wildlife observation. Additional improvements will include a fishing pole repair and line disposal station, educational signage, and fencing. The stream will be stocked to support recreational fishing and outdoor learning opportunities. Habitat mapping and invasive species management efforts are also planned to promote long-term ecological health and sustainability.

City of Monroe - Alcovy River Park; $3,000,000.00

The City of Monroe will transform a 123-acre site along the Alcovy River into Alcovy River Park, creating a destination for nature-based recreation. The project will provide opportunities for hiking, mountain biking, paddling, kayaking, camping, fishing, picnicking, and wildlife observation, connecting visitors to the river and its surrounding landscapes. Interpretive signage and the restoration of riparian and wetland habitats through green infrastructure will further enhance the site’s ecological health, ensuring long-term conservation while expanding public access.

Department of Natural Resources, Wildlife Resources Division - TCF Charlton County; $7,000,000.00

Georgia DNR’s Wildlife Resources Division will acquire approximately 3,993 acres along Trail Ridge near the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge, securing a significant landscape for conservation and public enjoyment. This acquisition will protect critical wildlife habitat and preserve the ecological integrity of the region while expanding opportunities for nature-based recreation. Once acquired, the property will be managed as a Wildlife Management Area, providing public access for activities such as hunting and fishing. The project will ensure the long-term stewardship of this important natural resource while supporting outdoor recreation and wildlife conservation.

Department of Natural Resources, Wildlife Resources Division - Lumberjack North Brantley Acquisition; $2,500,000.00

Georgia DNR’s Wildlife Resources Division will acquire approximately 1,597 acres in the Satilla River watershed, known as the Lumberjack North Tract, to conserve a diverse and ecologically significant area. This acquisition will protect vital habitat while expanding opportunities for nature-based recreation. Once secured, the property will be managed as a State Natural Area or Wildlife Management Area and will provide public access for hunting, fishing, hiking, camping, wildlife viewing, and boating, ensuring long-term conservation while supporting outdoor enjoyment.

Department of Natural Resources, State Parks & Historic Sites Division - ADA and Trail Improvements - Providence Canyon State Park; $620,776.00

Georgia DNR’s State Parks and Historic Sites Division will enhance accessibility and address erosion at Providence Canyon State Park, a 1,132-acre natural landmark also known as Georgia’s “Little Grand Canyon.” The project will implement erosion mitigation along heavily used trails, restore native vegetation, and introduce an ADA-accessible observation tower that provides elevated canyon views while minimizing foot traffic on fragile terrain. Additional improvements will include ADA-compliant boardwalks, viewing platforms, retaining walls, and trail enhancements to protect infrastructure and improve accessibility.

These efforts will safeguard Providence Canyon’s unique landscapes, support safe public access, and ensure this treasured natural landmark remains a destination for visitors of all abilities.

Department of Natural Resources, State Parks & Historic Sites Division - ADA Trail Access and Museum Renovation – Hofwyl State Historic Site; $3,720,000.00

Georgia DNR’s State Parks and Historic Sites Division will renovate the visitor center and enhance the main trails at Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation State Historic Site, located along the Altamaha River. The project will modernize exhibits, reconfigure the theater room for educational programming, and introduce new interpretive features at the historic slave cabins to provide a more complete and meaningful visitor experience.

Improvements will also bring the main trail and parking areas into ADA compliance, expanding access to the site’s natural and cultural resources. With the visitor center largely unchanged since the 1970s and lacking essential accessibility features, this renovation will ensure the site remains welcoming, educational, and accessible to all visitors while preserving its historic integrity.

Department of Natural Resources, State Parks & Historic Sites Division - ADA and Boating Access Improvements - G.L. Smith State Park; $530,300.00

Georgia DNR’s State Parks and Historic Sites Division will restore and enhance recreational access at George L. Smith State Park. Centered around the scenic Parrish Pond, the park is a premier destination for fishing, paddling, hiking, camping, and wildlife viewing. This project will replace the park’s closed and deteriorated fishing pier, install an ADA-compliant access route from nearby parking, replace the existing ADA kayak launch, and add boat docking at the launch area. Together, these improvements will restore safe access to the park’s popular recreation areas and support the Department’s Outdoors Beyond Barriers initiative, ensuring this unique natural and historic resource remains welcoming and accessible to all visitors.

Department of Natural Resources, State Parks & Historic Sites Division - Liberty Bell Pool Renovation - F.D. Roosevelt State Park; $497,567.00

Georgia DNR’s State Parks and Historic Sites Division will rehabilitate the historic Liberty Bell Pool at F.D. Roosevelt State Park, Georgia’s largest state park and a designated National Historic Landmark. Constructed during the Great Depression by the Civilian Conservation Corps, this iconic spring-fed pool is a cherished recreational and historic resource. The project will address urgent structural and safety needs, including repairs to the pool deck and shell, drainage improvements, and upgrades to the water treatment system, while carefully preserving the site’s historic character. These improvements will ensure the continued operation of this landmark facility, protecting both public safety and an important piece of Georgia’s heritage.

Houston County - Echeconnee Creek Park; $2,340,000.00

Houston County will develop Echeconnee Creek Park, a new 12-acre public recreation area along the scenic Echeconnee Creek. The park will provide accessible opportunities for walking, biking, kayaking, fishing, wildlife observation, and environmental education. The project will feature a half-mile walking and biking trail with additional loop trails, a canoe and kayak launch providing access to Echeconnee Creek and the Ocmulgee River, and wildlife viewing and fishing boardwalks. Additional amenities will include a picnic area, restroom facilities, a pavilion, an outdoor classroom for environmental education, and open green space.

Oconee County - Heritage Park Trail Expansion and Preservation; $3,000,000.00

Oconee County will expand and enhance Heritage Park by acquiring an adjacent 110-acre tract and improving the existing 364-acre park to create a regional destination for nature-based recreation. The project will develop three miles of new trails on the acquired land and realign and improve approximately 19 miles of existing trails for hiking, biking, and equestrian use. The acquisition will protect approximately 580 feet of Apalachee River frontage, providing new opportunities for fishing, wildlife observation, and natural resource conservation. Additional improvements will include restroom and parking facilities, bioswales, and wayfinding signage to enhance safety, accessibility, and enjoyment for all visitors.

Southeastern Trust for Parks and Land - Lumberjack South Acquisition; $522,000

The Southeastern Trust for Parks and Land will acquire an approximately 518-acre tract in the Satilla River corridor to permanently protect critical habitats, including blackwater bottomlands, longleaf pine uplands, and tidal freshwater and brackish wetlands. This project complements broader efforts to preserve the corridor’s ecosystems while expanding public access to nature-based recreation. A planned conservation easement will ensure long-term protection of these sensitive habitats and allow the property to be managed as a Wildlife Management Area, providing public access for boating, fishing, and wildlife observation.

Wayne County Altamaha River and Leisure Service Authority - Altamaha Conservation Center at Jaycee Landing; $2,999,400.00

Wayne County Altamaha River and Leisure Services Authority will develop the Altamaha River Conservation Center at Jaycee Landing, expanding opportunities for education, recreation, conservation, and community gathering. The project includes a kayak launch, walking paths, parking area, and shoreline restoration. The multi-purpose facility will feature interpretive exhibits highlighting the river’s cultural heritage and natural ecosystem, including threatened and endangered species. The community event area, office and meeting space, and classrooms designed for environmental education programming will create a hub for learning, stewardship, and community engagement.

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