Georgia school districts to share nearly $30 million for electric school buses

GEORGIA — Multiple Georgia school districts will receive portions of nearly $30 million to help invest in electric school buses for their fleets.

Through a grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Rebate Program, several Georgia counties, including some in the metro Atlanta area, will share $29.4 million in funds to upgrade to clean energy vehicles.

According to the EPA, the investment is meant to do more than just update the school districts’ fleets.

Officials say “the investment will also drive demand for American-made batteries and vehicles, boost domestic manufacturing, and create good-paying jobs.”

The investment in clean energy vehicles is also expected to help Georgia have a zero-emission fleet sooner by helping to replace buses running on diesel fuel.

“President Biden believes every child deserves the opportunity to lead a healthy life and breathe clean air, and his Investing in America agenda is designed to deliver just that,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “With today’s latest round of funding, we are transforming the nation’s school bus fleet to better protect our most precious cargo—our kids—saving school districts money, improving air quality, and bolstering American manufacturing all at the same time.”

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is delivering for our communities. The latest Clean School Bus Program investments will help Clayton County Public Schools deliver safer, healthier rides for students. As a parent, I know a healthy environment is key to student success. I look forward to working with the Biden-Harris administration and EPA Administrator Regan for a cleaner, brighter future for all children in Georgia—no matter their ZIP code, no matter their bank account,” said Congresswoman Nikema Williams (GA-05).

Here’s the full list of which Georgia school districts are receiving funds for clean school buses:

Atkinson County has been selected to receive $210,000 in rebate funding to purchase six clean school buses for the Blue Bird Body Company.

Baldwin County has been selected to receive $2,070,000 in rebate funding to purchase six clean school buses for the Baldwin County Board of Education.

Brooks County has been selected to receive $315,000 in rebate funding to purchase 9 clean school buses for the Blue Bird Body Company.

Clayton County has been selected to receive $8,625,000 in rebate funding to purchase 25 clean school buses for the Clayton County Public Schools.

DeKalb County has been selected to receive $8,625,000, in rebate funding to purchase 25 clean school buses for the Dekalb County Board of Education.

Douglas County has been selected to receive $5,000,000 in rebate funding to purchase 25 clean school buses for Georgia Green Energy Services LLC.

Hall County has been selected to receive $625,000 in rebate funding to purchase 25 clean school buses for the Blue Bird Body Company.

Jeff Davis County has been selected to receive $1,725,000 in rebate funding to purchase five clean school buses for the Jeff Davis County School District.

Madison County has been selected to receive $175,000 in rebate funding to purchase five clean school buses for the Blue Bird Body Company.

Oglethorpe County has been selected to receive $100,000 in rebate funding to purchase four clean school buses for the Blue Bird Body Company.

