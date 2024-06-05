Water main break repairs complete in midtown Atlanta, service restored across the city

ATLANTA — Water service has been restored in midtown Atlanta days after multiple water main breaks were reported throughout the city.

Channel 2 Action News This Morning showed you crews working on the final repairs at 11th Street and West Peachtree Street on Wednesday.

Just after 7:30 a.m., the Atlanta Watershed Department and Mayor Andre Dickens confirmed that all repairs have been completed.

Officials say the system is slowly being brought back online to allow pressures to rebuild.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“We are pleased to announce that water service has been fully restored across our city. Our dedicated teams have worked tirelessly to resolve the issue, and I applaud them for their service,” Dickens said. “We appreciate the patience and cooperation of our residents and businesses during this challenging time. Together, we have demonstrated the resilience that defines our city.”

A boil water advisory remains in effect until further testing is completed. The city apologized for the “unexpected disruption.”

“We know how important water is to our citizens’ daily lives and understand your frustrations with the situation. Therefore, the City of Atlanta extends its gratitude to you for bearing with us during this time,” officials said in a statement.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Former city contractor gives insight into what may have caused so many water main breaks in Atlanta

©2024 Cox Media Group