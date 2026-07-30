Georgia Public Library Service partners with Google for AI, job skills program

ATLANTA — The Georgia Public Library Service is using its partnership with Google to help Georgians grow their businesses, learn new job skills or advance their careers.
The partnership brings Georgians no-cost access to Google Career Certificates and the Google AI Professional Certificate.
Both certificate options are available to Georgia library card holders free of charge.
“These courses will help Georgians build essential job skills in high-growth fields, including flexible, online training to support career advancement and business growth,” the library system said.
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Here’s what knowledge and skills each of the certificates provide, once completed:
Google Career Certificate
- Cybersecurity
- Data analytics
- Digital Marketing
- E-commerce
- IT support
- project management
- User Experience design
Google AI Professional Certificate
- Foundational AI skill fluency
- AI best practices
- Responsible AI use
All of the courses from the programs include key competencies for the fields involved and job mapping, the library service said.
According to Google, 70% of program graduates report an improved career trajectory, including new jobs or careers, promotions or even raises within six months of completing the certificates.
You can head online to learn more about the program offerings and how to participate, if you are a Georgia resident.
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