Georgia Power sticks to plans to install lines through historic NW Atlanta neighborhood

ATLANTA — Georgia Power said it will not change the plan to install high-voltage power lines through a historic Northwest Atlanta neighborhood.

Fulton County Commission sold property in the Howell Station community to Georgia Power in March without input from the community.

Members of the community said they began asking questions when Georgia Power began cutting down trees in the neighborhood this month.

After neighbors expressed concerns with Channel 2, Georgia Power decided to hold a town hall meeting to answer the community’s questions about the project.

That was Tuesday night. Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts was in attendance.

He expressed concerns with the current easement process, which does not require public notice.

“Maybe that’s something we need to look at in the future, to notify affected communities. It’s not a bad idea,” said Pitts.

At the meeting, Georgia Power Area Manager Misty Fernandez expressed regret.

“I recognize that this project caught the community by surprise,” said Fernandez. “We truly regret the frustration that has caused.”

She said the plan is to install 12 sets of power poles that will carry two transmission lines through the community. The lines will start at the Jefferson St. substation and go to the Northwest substation.

Georgia Power said the goal is to increase capacity and improve reliability in the power grid.

Some neighbors are skeptical of the company’s priorities, pointing to the QTS data center’s electricity usage down the street. They argue the power company is concerned about its financial gain than public safety.

“There were other alternatives that did not impact human beings,” said Kathleen O’Loughlin.

The project involves removing a tree line that separates the community from Fulton County’s jail on Rice Street.

One mother was brought to tears as she expressed concern about inmates walking through yards.

“I lay in bed at night and hear people who’ve been released from the jail, and I think to myself, ‘Thank goodness there are barriers,’” said Ashely Meyer.

Georgia Power said it will discuss plans to install a wall that can help ease that concern, but it cannot make any promises.

“Our goal is to work with the community to find out what can replace that to give you a screening, and we’re not at a point, tonight, where we have an answer,” said Fernandez.

Other neighbors brought up concerns with health and safety due to electromagnetic radiation.

Georgia Power assured the community that the transmission lines are lower than federal standards.

The crowd brought up concerns and studies that contradict the calculations. However, Georgia Power maintained that the lines are safe.

Georgia Power said it will update the community as construction moves forward, but the project will not change.

“We are committed, going forward, to making sure we share regular updates about the project and progress along the way,” Fernandez told the crowd.

“I have zero confidence in our Fulton County government, our state government, and, now, a utilities company that is so rich that they can do whatever they want,” said Sarah Doyle.

There are no more public meetings scheduled. Howell Station Neighborhood Association leaders hope to schedule a follow-up meeting between the board and Georgia Power.

