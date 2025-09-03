Georgia National Guard troops to help support ICE facilities across state

ATLANTA — The Georgia National Guard is set to begin a new mission supporting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Georgia starting around Sept. 15.

Maj. Gen. Dwayne Wilson, the commanding general of the Georgia National Guard, told Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne that the mission will involve administrative and logistical support within ICE facilities, not patrolling the streets.

“This is not a mission that we asked for, but it’s one that we were asked to do,” Wilson said. “Our folks are well-trained, they’re disciplined, they’re selfless, and so we’re, I think it’s a mission that we’re certainly capable of doing, and doing probably better than anybody else.”

The mission, requested by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, will see 75 Georgia Army National Guard soldiers and Georgia Air National Guard airmen working inside four ICE facilities across the state.

Wilson said the guardsmen will not be armed and will not engage in any law enforcement activities such as making arrests.

“I want to just be clear. They’re going to be providing administrative and logistical support only. Nobody’s going to be armed. They’re not going to be doing any kind of law enforcement,” Wilson said.

The support tasks may include data entry and vehicle maintenance, which will allow ICE agents to focus on their core law enforcement duties.

This mission is part of a broader effort by the Georgia National Guard, which is also supporting Customs and Border Protection at the Texas-Mexico border with 250 soldiers.

Wilson assured that the ICE assignment will not interfere with the Georgia Guard’s other responsibilities, such as storm relief and overseas deployments.

He noted that all participating guardsmen have volunteered for this mission, highlighting their commitment and dedication.

“All of these folks have volunteered to do this mission. I think that’s very, very important … for all of us to understand. So, these young men and women have placed their own lives on hold for a bit,” Wilson said.

Wilson said this time last year, the Georgia Guard had more than 2,000 soldiers and airmen providing storm relief related to three hurricanes or tropical storms, and about 2,500 guardsmen deployed worldwide.

That number is now about 500, meaning there are even more soldiers and airmen available for whatever is needed now compared to last year.

Wilson said he has an extremely high opinion of the abilities and character of his men and women.

